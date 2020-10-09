Partial Intersection Reopening - Miller & Wagner

WHEN: Effective Friday, October 9, 2020WHERE: Intersection of Miller Road and Wagner Road in Scio TownshipWHY: Completion of roundabout constructionBACKGROUND: On Friday, October 9, 2020, the Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) partially reopened the intersection of Miller Road and Wagner Road in Scio Township after completing a roundabout project. The westbound leg of the roundabout remains closed to through traffic to facilitate a bridge replacement project taking place over Honey Creek, west of the new roundabout.