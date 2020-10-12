Two businesses going inside the old Red Brick Kitchen & Bar

This article has been updated to correct the mistake of the second business.

After closing months ago now, the future of the building that was home to the old Red Brick Kitchen & Bar appears to have a new way forward and it’s not as a place for food.

Anyone walking by 8093 Main Street has probably seen the changes inside. The work is setting the stage for the arrival of Dexter Print & Embroidery and Howard Hanna.

According to Jodi Trisdale, the Marketing Manager for A.R. Brouwer, the location has been bought by Main Street Equities and two tenants have been selected. Trisdale said the Dexter-based A.R. Brouwer has been contracted to complete renovations at the building. She said the first floor will be commercial and the second for residential.

For Neil O’Brien, the owner of Dexter Print & Embroidery, this next step is exciting.

“I am really excited to move to the center of downtown Dexter,” O’Brien said.

Currently, his shop, which has a variety of items, from varsity jackets, shirts, signs, mugs to Covid masks, is located at 3170 Baker Road.

O’Brien said the new spot will be a big step forward.

“The space will be about three times the size of our current space, which will allow for many new items to be added to our offering,” he said. “The larger space will also provide a more comfortable shopping experience.”

Looking ahead, he said they “will be moving as soon as the space is ready for us.”

“The landlord is remodeling the space to fit our needs and is expecting to have the space ready for us in December,” O’Brien said.

As far as what else the community should know, he added, “We are looking forward to seeing them in our new space sometime soon!”