Study Shows Metroparks are an Economic Driver for the Region

| 2 min | from the Huron-Clinton Metroparks Authority |The HCMA recently released a comprehensive study on the financial impact the parks have had. Below is a summary from HCMA with a link to the entire report. More than $90 million. That’s how much a new economic benefits study by The Trust for Public Land (TPL) found that the Huron-Clinton Metroparks generated in direct visitor spending (as well as millions more in other economic, environmental and health benefits) each year across the counties and communities served.The report has been a year in the making from TPL’s researchers and economists. They gathered and poured over the numbers, crunched and analyzed the data, and worked hard to ensure that all calculations used the most recent data and conservative methods available for the most reliable report. The study also underscored how important the parks were after the COVID-19 pandemic hit earlier this year. So many of us turned to the great outdoors, and your Metroparks, to help cope – the one place where we could improve our health and wellbeing and safely connect with nature and each other … even at six feet apart.This is why we’re committed to doing everything we can to protect, preserve and enhance this special regional park system for all – now and long into the future. We hope you’ll check the report out and see how hard the 13 unique Metroparks are working for you.The images in this email also provide a quick, visual summary of the study’s findings and the numerous ways the Metroparks benefits residents, communities and businesses – from attracting talent and tourism and enhancing property values to providing healthcare savings and reducing stormwater management costs. Read the Full Report Thank you for visiting and please keep stopping by. After all, they’re your Metroparks.