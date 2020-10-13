Getting back to the classroom in Dexter

Getting back to in-person learning has been greatly anticipated in the Dexter Community School district.

At this point it’s for a couple of days a week and only for some of the grade levels, but they are back as students at Anchor, Beacon and Wylie elementary schools began going into their classrooms for the first time since March.

The schools have in place a whole new process with various precautionary measures being taken as they work their way through the challenges of doing in-person learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although different, these changes haven’t disheartened the students and staff.

“It was a great first few days,” Principals Craig McCalla (Anchor), Ryan Bruder (Beacon) and Katie See (Wylie) told The Sun Times News in a group Q and A.

“Even though the students and staff had their masks on you could still see the smiles shining through. There was a buzz in the air,” the principals of grades young fives through fourth grade said. “The students were so excited to meet their teachers and classmates in person. Students and staff were excited to be in the building and everyone was wonderful about following our new protocols and procedures.”

They said during their A-Days and B-Days, “there are anywhere between 7-14 students in a classroom. It works out to half the class being in school while the rest of the students are doing virtual learning or project learning at home.”

“We are excited to have students back in the building and while we feel confident that the safety protocols we have put in place will help keep students and staff safe in the building, it is going to be a community effort to help ensure that the spread of COVID-19 does not occur in our buildings,” the three elementary principals said. “We need all of our staff, students and families to ensure they are healthy and symptom-free before coming to school.”

So looking forward, The Sun Times News asked them, what’s important for students and parents to know?

“We appreciate all the families following the new protocols and procedures. By following these guidelines it is our hope to keep people healthy and will allow us to continue face-to-face instruction. We appreciate all of the support that our families are giving to our students’ learning. Staying in close contact with your child’s teacher will continue to be important if you are a Home-Based or Home Room student.”