Fatal traffic crash on I-94 near Dexter

A 67-year-old Ann Arbor man died in a traffic crash on I-94 near Dexter on the morning of October 12, the Michigan State Police reported.

In a string of tweets posted on the MSP First District Twitter account on Oct. 12, the MSP said Brighton Post troopers were on the scene of a fatal crash on westbound I-94 at Baker Road in Washtenaw County. The MSP said the roadway was shut down in order to conduct an investigation.

In a follow up tweet, the MSP said the driver died at the scene of his injuries after striking a bridge abutment in the single car crash that occurred at 9:56 a.m.

The cause of the crash was unknown at the time of the tweets being sent out.

The driver has not been identified by the MSP.

MSP also said the Michigan Department of Transportation would be checking the abutment for any damage.