A celebration of the arts, community and entertainment, Dexter Daze 2023 is set for August 11 and 12.

Taking place in downtown Dexter, the mission of the annual event is to promote “our City; its history, its beauty, and its successes by celebrating each summer with our community of family, friends, and businesses.”

There’s a parade, fireworks, food, entertainment, vendors, kids activities, a social tent…there’s something for everyone. Much of it takes place at Monument Park, which is off Main Street and Central Street, at the center of town with the gazebo.

Here are a few of the event happenings:

On the 11th, things begin at 10 a.m. with the Dexter Daze Live Emcee and then at 11 a.m. in the gazebo with children’s music by Kevin Devin, at 1 p.m. School of Rock goes on and then at 8 p.m. The ClaimJumpers play some country music before the fireworks go off at 10 p.m. These are just a few of the acts, there are others that day.

Throughout the event, the food options on site will be BLD Bistro/Blank Slate Creamery, Kona Ice of Ypsilanti, Big Kahuna Burger, Smokehouse 52 BBQ, the Dexter Lions and Sunny’s Sweets & Treats.

Many artists and businesses will also showcase at the festival and have vendor booths open around Monument Park from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Also on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. there will be inflatables and putt-putt golf and then on Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. the Cow Train will be added to the fun happenings.

On Saturday morning at 10 a.m. the parade will go through town starting up near Wylie Elementary School and then making its way toward downtown.

Entertainment will again be a highlight at the gazebo on Saturday the 12th starting at noon with children’s music by Janet Marie & m’ Archibald in Imagine That! and then at 8 p.m. with Sonic Fury bringing some country, rock and other styles of music to close out the festival. Again, there are many other entertainment acts in addition to these.

To see the full schedule and to learn more go to https://www.dexterdaze.org/ or check out their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DexterDaze.