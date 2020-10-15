Join Robin Hood and the Dexter Drama Club over live stream

The Dexter Drama Club is undertaking a number of firsts with its fall play that begins on October 22.

Starting with, it will be live streamed from a set that’s outdoors.

“Enjoy our live streaming event, Dexter Drama Club’s Production of Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood,” the Dexter Drama Club announced. “Join us in the forest with Robin Hood and his Merry Band, literally! Dexter Drama Club is eager to have our first opportunity to do an outside production and you can be there through live streaming! You will be able to view our live production right from your home! Theatre is one of the many industries that has suffered during the pandemic and our students are ecstatic to keep drama going in the time of COVID.”

“Put simply, “The Show Must Go On!”

With COVID-19 restrictions in place the drama club cannot at this time use the Center for the Performing Arts at DHS, so they adapted and moved the set to the outside, just out back of the high school.

The club has enthusiastically embraced the moment after seeing this past spring’s play being canceled and then throughout the summer not knowing if the show would go on.

But it is, and the drama club couldn’t be more excited.

“The preparation has been going well,” said DHS junior Toni Butka, who is a communications officer for the drama club.

She said, “While we have faced a couple bad weather days, most of the time has been beautiful and it's been a great experience being able to rehearsal and perform in the great outdoors.”

The production includes all of the favorite characters from the classic tale, Little John, Maid Marian, and the incomparable, Robin Hood.

“I am so excited to have the opportunity to perform again,” said senior Jackson Helmholtz, who plays Robin Hood. “I’m so thankful to have the chance to act given the climate of the world.”

For this new live streamed production, the drama club said it had to add a camera crew.

DHS junior Noelle Whipple, who is the lead of the camera crew and the production stage manager, said she “is very excited to be back with the DDC and to showcase theatre in this new format.”

Butka added, “Live-streaming this show is giving us a new way to portray theatre. Since we are filming it we will be able to show different angles and have close up shots.”

This story was selected because it's a classic tale and a show loved by many, Butka said. It will have plenty of action scenes, and Helmholtz said those watching can expect a good mix of serious moments and comedic ones.

“Our cast has worked so hard to bring this story to life even with all of the hardships we have faced with COVID-19,” Butka said.

DHS junior Emmy Rhizal, who describes her character, Maid Marian, as confident and intelligent, said the play has a swashbuckling energy with witty dialogue and fearless characters.

“I’m thrilled to be part of this,” she said.

The evening shows start at 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 22nd, Friday, October 23rd, and Saturday, October 24th.

The matinee performance is at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 25th.

You can purchase a “single” live-streaming ticket for $15 or a “family” live streaming ticket for $20.

For more information, visithttps://www.dexterdrama.org/sherwood-the-adventures-of-robin-hood.html.