SRSLY Dexter to Host Screening of GATEWAY, via Zoom

| 1 min | from SRSLY Dexter |

On Thursday, October 29th at 6:30 pm, SRSLY Dexter will host a screening of GATEWAY, a new, award-winning documentary about three families inadvertently impacted by opioid addiction that began with a prescription to manage pain after surgery. The film provides an intimate look into the struggles that can be caused by legal opioid prescriptions when the dangers of these medications are not properly understood.

The 40-minute film features a woman who faced addiction following a C-section, a high school athlete who struggled with opioids after suffering sports injuries that led to surgeries, a young woman who has battled addiction for over a decade, and a clinician who has made it his mission to reduce opioid prescribing after surgery.

GATEWAY was created by Choices Matter – a national movement designed to educate and empower patients to have proactive discussions with their clinicians about available non-opioid options for managing pain after surgery.

To RSVP please visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_QyOWiOQBQfi13b92Y-NIKg

For more information, please contact Sarah Schmidt at sarah.schmidt@stjoeshealth.org.

To learn more about GATEWAY, including resources about non-opioid options to manage pain after surgery, visit www.GatewayFilm.com.