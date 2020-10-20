Dexter City Council Reluctantly Accepts City Manager Nicholls Resignation

| 2 min | by Doug Marrin |

The Dexter City Council voted to accept the resignation of City Manager Courtney Nichols. Ms. Nichols has taken another position with a municipality out of the immediate area. The Council and City Staff received her resignation with sadness, appreciation for her years of work, and best wishes for what's ahead.

Councilmember Jim Smith worded the heartfelt motion. "I'd like to offer a motion here that with sincere regret and best wishes for her future endeavor in municipal government, I make a motion to accept the resignation of Courtney Nichols, our Village and City Manager for the past 13 years. We appreciate your service as manager and all the ways you have contributed to our community."

Ms. Nicholls became City Manager when Dexter was yet a Village. The City Council and City Staff expressed their appreciation for her work over the years.

"She will be greatly, greatly missed, and she has done wonderful things for our city," commented Councilmember Julie Knight. "I will miss her greatly, and I think our whole community will."

City Treasurer Marie Sherry had this to say to the Council: "I have worked for the City for a very long time now, and I don't think I've ever worked for a better manager than Courtney. She very much has the respect of her staff because she's earned it, and she deserves it. This, in my opinion, is a huge loss for the City. I know that my co-workers and I will miss her very much."

City Clerk and Assistant City Manager, Justin Breyer, commented, "She's one of the smartest, most noble, and selfless people that I've ever worked for, and I very much appreciated having her as a boss."

Community Development Manager, Michelle Aniol, added her experience working with Ms. Nicholls.

"Having worked in a number of capacities, as a private consultant with a number of communities as well as with individual communities and Dexter being one that I hope to retire from someday, what Courtney brought to the table is just an unbelievable—her ability to communicate with people, her intrinsic capacity for numbers which I envy greatly, and selflessness. I am going to miss her greatly. The person this Council chooses both in the interim and permanently, those shoes are going to be very large to fill."

In his report to the Council, Mayor Keough added these thoughts regarding Ms. Nicholls and her work.

"I'm going to really miss having her as our City Manager. She has done and continues to do a very, very good job for all of us. The amount of time that I have watched her along with all of her staff, they are so dedicated to what they do to help in this community move forward…Courtney I want to say thanks for all the good work, thanks for the friendship, thanks for just the solid advice day-to-day, and for being headstrong on what's right for the community."

Ms. Nicholls last day is Nov. 9 at the close of the City Council meeting. The Council will begin looking at appointing an interim City Manager at its next meeting on Oct. 26, 2020.