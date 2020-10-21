Temporary Road Closure | E. Delhi Road Bridge

WHEN: Friday, October 23, 2020 WHERE: The East Delhi Road Bridge between Delhi Court and Huron River Drive in Scio Township WHY: Bridge inspection BACKGROUND: On Friday, October 23, 2020, the Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) will temporarily close the East Delhi Road Bridge between Delhi Court and Huron River Drive in Scio Township for a bridge inspection. The inspection is expected to take approximately three hours. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions. CONTACT: If you have any questions concerning this work, please contact Nate Murphy, bridge engineer, murphyn@wcroads.org, (734) 327-6647.