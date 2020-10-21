Exposure, Photos, Stalking, Theft | Dexter Twp Police Report for Sept. 2020

| 2 min |

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office submitted its report for Dexter Township for the month of September 2020, to the Township Board at its Oct. 20, 2020 meeting.

During the month of September, there were 119 calls for service. During this time Deputies made 34 traffic stops with 19 citations issued.

Noteworthy events in Dexter Township during last month include:

On September 9th Deputies responded to the 13000 Block of Rainbow Drive for harassing communications and indecent exposure complaint. The complainant received a photograph of male genitalia on her cell phone from an unknown suspect as part of a group text. There are currently no suspect leads.

On September 11th Deputies investigated a Fraud Complaint in the 5200 Block of Westbury Drive, where the unknown suspect(s) charged over $700 on the complainants’ inactive bank account. There are currently no suspect leads.

On September 13th Deputies responded to the 9300 Block of Hidden Lake Circle for a suspicious incident where the caller reported her neighbor taking photos of her children. Contact was made with the 82-year-old suspect who is a registered sex offender and he was advised not to have contact with these neighbors. Deputies did not find any criminal conduct by the suspect.

On September 15th Deputies investigated possible stalking in the 12000 Block of McKinley Heights Drive where an acquaintance of the complainant has been harassing her during the last month. The case is still under investigation.

On September 18th Deputies investigated a Fraud Complaint in the 7700 Block of Quail Ridge where an unknown suspect purporting to be from the U.S. Social Security Administration threatened to arrest the complainant unless he provided them money. The complainant supplied $5000 in gift cards to the phony agent. There are no suspect(s) leads, currently.

On September 30th Deputies investigated a Larceny in the 7300 Block of Webbs Landing. Unknown suspect(s) stole camping and hunting equipment from the complainant’s garage between September 17th – 21st. There are currently no suspect(s) or leads.

