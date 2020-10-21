Dexter Soccer Season Ends in District Semis

Dexter soccer's undefeated season came to an end in the Division 1 district semifinals Tuesday night when Ann Ann Arbor Skyline took down the Dreads 2-0.

The loss ended the Dreadnaughts season with a 12-1-1 record.

Skyline carried most of the play in the first half and struck at the 15 minute mark and again with two minutes left in the half for a 2-0 lead at the break.

With the season on the line, the Dreadnaughts came out in the second half and played with more fire in there step and had several quality scoring chances, but could not find the net as Skyline held on for the win.

The matchup between the two teams will become a regular occurrence next season when the Dreadnaughts move to the SEC Red for the 2021/22 school year.