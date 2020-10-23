Webster Township fire station gets a tree grant

Construction of the Webster Township fire station is moving along well with completion expected in the spring.

Over the past few months, the fire station on Webster Church Road, just north of township hall, has really started taking shape and looking like its intended purpose, which is to be a $2.8 million two full double bay emergency services building with living quarters, meeting all codes of the state of Michigan.

This will be the third station for the Dexter Area Fire Department. It’s expected to help with response times in different parts of Webster Township.

The fire station is roughly 40 percent completed, said Webster Township Treasurer John Scharf.

He said the township continues to anticipate completion by March 31, 2021.

One interesting detail to note about the fire station plan is the number of trees that will be planted as part of it.

According to Scharf, the site plan includes planting 61 trees as follows:

2 - 3” caliper, October Red Glory Maple

2 - 3” caliper, Redbud

29 - 30” height, Red Osier Dog Wood

4 - 8’ height, Junipers

2 - 3” caliper, Black Gum

21- 8’ height, Eastern White Pine

1 - 3” caliper, Redmond American Basswood

To help with this, Scharf said the township was awarded a $4,000 matching fund grant as administered by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and funded by DTE Energy.

“We are very grateful to DTE Energy,” Scharf said.

In other news from Webster Township, there will be upcoming public hearings about the Scully private road Special Assessment District.

The aim of this SAD, according to Scharf, would be to establish a means to fund ongoing maintenance of that private road, north of Walsh Road.

“We will be conducting a Public Hearings, but the dates have not yet been established,” Scharf said. “Under the current rules and considering the size of our hall we are able to accommodate a maximum of 52 people. Subject to change, we anticipate holding the hearings in person at our hall.”

Another private road in the township expected to see some changes is Webster Station. Scharf said the township received and approved a request to allow that private road to be paved.