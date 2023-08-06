Historic Webster Village: A walkway into the past

The new walkway at the Historic Webster Village officially opened on August 5.

Under a sunny sky, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held during the Bluegrass Jamboree and Ice Cream Social at the village, which is located at 5583 Webster Church Road. Hosted by the Webster Township Historical Society, the ceremony had many of the representatives from the supporting groups and people on hand.

The ribbon cutting officially opened the walkway at the Historic Webster Village. photo by Lonnie Huhman

These included representatives from the Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation, the Webster Township Board, 5 Healthy Towns and the Webster Township Historical Society (WTHS). The Dexter Area Chamber of Commerce helped with the ribbon cutting ceremony.

Before cutting the ribbon, WTHS President Thelma Tucker said it’s been a dream of theirs to bring the pathway to the village. She said they truly appreciate all of the support and help that have helped make the project a reality.

The six-foot wide ADA compliant walkway or sidewalk connects the buildings throughout the village. One attendee at the event said it truly feels like a village now with the sidewalk. While another said it’s a big help for anyone with a walker or wheelchair as it allows them to safely get around the village during all seasons.

Historic Webster Village is composed of seven historic buildings.

With the pathway in place the WTHS hopes this will be another step in the right direction for them as they work to transform the Historic Webster Village into a year-round destination through programs and activities, bringing to life the history of Webster Township. They say they envision the Village hosting educational programs, workshops, musical events and classes, or simply being a place to for a walk to enjoy the Village and garden.