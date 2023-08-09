Dexter's Big 200: Join the Bicentennial Buzz at Dexter Daze

The excitement is growing as Dexter gears up for a monumental celebration next year. Marking 200 years since its foundation in 1824, the city will soon revel in its Bicentennial festivities.

This weekend offers a unique opportunity for everyone to dive into this historic moment. Swing by the Dexter Daze event on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 11 and 12. Look for the Dexter Bicentennial booth strategically placed across from Dairy Queen. Here's your chance to catch a glimpse of what's brewing for the grand celebrations in 2024.

Here's what's on offer:

Learn All About the Celebrations: The booth is not just informational; it's a space for camaraderie, shared history, and a peep into the grand celebrations that await. Candy Contest: Have a sweet tooth? Enter our candy contest and who knows, you might just be taking home more sweetness than you anticipated. Official Merch: Don’t miss out on the official Dexter Bicentennial t-shirts – a perfect keepsake and a stylish way to show your city pride. Antique Guessing Game: Do you have an eye for antiques? Try guessing the uses of certain intriguing pieces we have on display. Commemorative Postcards: Collect the second in our series of Dexter Bicentennial postcards, a memorable souvenir that's up for grabs for free. Sesquicentennial Time Capsule: As we celebrate 200 years, we'll also be revealing what was stored in our 150-year time capsule. The contents promise to be a fascinating peek into Dexter's past.

The Bicentennial might be next year, but the party starts now. We invite every citizen, every enthusiast, and every visitor to be a part of this incredible journey. Let’s come together to ensure that the Dexter Bicentennial isn't just a celebration, but an unforgettable chapter in our city's rich history. Join us, and let's make history together.