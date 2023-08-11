Police pursuit ends in Dexter

What started in Van Buren Township ends in Dexter when police stop a fleeing vehicle.

According to the Van Buren Township Police, at approximately 11:55 a.m. an officer with the Van Buren Township Police Department attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle at Belleville Road near Tyler Road.

"The vehicle fled onto I-94 West. The vehicle was determined to be stolen out of Ohio. At one point of the pursuit, the vehicle stopped and the female passenger exited the vehicle. As the vehicle continued, the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office was able to deploy a tire deflation device. The tire deflation device successfully deflated four of the vehicle’s tires. The male driver failed to stop and continued on at slow speeds on three rims. The female passenger disclosed the driver’s name and indicated that he was suicidal," the Van Buren Township Police said in a press release.

Police said the male driver was found to be wanted out of the state of Ohio for Resisting Police, and Fleeing and Eluding, with associated notes indicating the subject had violent tendencies and an assaultive criminal history.

Unsure of the driver’s intentions and aware that the city of Dexter was holding its annual Dexter Daze festival, the Van Buren Police Department said it executed a maneuver to spin the vehicle out and end the pursuit south of Dexter.

"The driver was found to have ingested an undisclosed number of pills and was transported to a local hospital for treatment of a potential overdose," Van Buren Township Police said in the press release. "He is currently listed in stable condition."

There were no injuries or vehicle damage during the pursuit.

The Van Buren Police Department said they express gratitude to all the law enforcement agencies involved in this incident, which resulted in a safe resolution.