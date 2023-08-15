With the new sign up and the remodeling completed, just in time for Dexter Daze, new home lifestyle retail store Grace Proper opens in downtown Dexter.

This past spring the store announced it was coming to town. Grace Proper is a store that says it’s focusing on slow living and connection, and aims to utilize tangible tools to help bring the love and warmth of life into the everyday of their customers whether at home or on the go.

Its opening announcement said, “The brick and mortar shop will open at 8071 Main Street in Dexter on August 9th, celebrating Dexter Daze along with the rest of the community.”

As you walk inside the location on Main Street there are display areas and tables with items on them like guided journals, pens, drinking glasses, pitchers, bowls, serving ware, conversation starter games, bookmarks, pillows, blankets, candles, kids journals, warmies, land of dough, and more.

The Sun Times News (STN) paid a visit to the new business on that Saturday of the festival. STN connected with owner Breana Jackson to do a Q & A , and asked her what she wants the community to know about this new downtown business.

“We are here to help provide the tools to connect with others and yourself,” said Jackson, a Dexter resident. “We are excited to engage with our community and help them find grace for themselves and others.”

Jackson, a graduate of Central Michigan University, said with Grace Proper she is taking a leap to pursue her passion and hoping to bring some joy to her favorite community. She and her husband Dan and their three children have lived in Dexter for the past six years.

In answering the question about what inspired this venture; she said it wasn’t so much inspiration, but more of a gut reaction.

“One day my husband and I were on a road trip to a family event,” she remembered. “I was getting worn out at my corporate ladder climbing job so he prompted me with the question of what I would do if money was no issue. Many answers came through my mind, but I decided to listen to the smallest one in my gut that said I would own a store in a community that I adore to share the love and warmth of life with. I innately wanted to be a supporter of the community and have the opportunity with all who live in it.”

In explaining Grace Proper to STN, Jackson said in the store you will find items to fill out a special space in your home from candles and blankets to cookbooks and games. Grace Proper is aiming to promote strong mental health through journals, cards and other resources.

Not all life happens at home though, so Grace Proper will have a selection of tools to bring with you as you connect with others or find a simple spot in nature to reflect and find your "hygge." Grace Proper said it also doesn’t forget about the kiddos either. They have a unique space to help their emotional and physical growth as well.

This small business hopes all will share in their love of things that bring small chuckles and interpersonal connection.

The name of the store is unique, so STN asked about it. The answer is a two part story for Jackson:

“Grace – It is the most obvious word for what I needed to give myself as a young mom and business professional, but also what others needed from me in their imperfect moments. For a lot of us, those moments are more common than not and it’s easy to forget that we’re only human.”

“Proper – The first time I traveled out of the country I was ten and went to London. I found it absolutely fascinating that what they call London Proper is roughly one square mile. All of the history and influence that could come out of such a small space – it’s the type of positive impact I hope to have one my own community.”

The store has a lot to offer and Jackson is rightfully excited about it.

“I love the Dexter community,” she said. “I’m thrilled to have my business, my family and my everyday life here. Having Grace Proper has been a dream for half of a decade and I’m overjoyed to be able to share that with our community.”

Grace Proper is located at 8071 Main Street in downtown Dexter and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

To learn more, go to:

https://www.instagram.com/grace_proper/?hl=en