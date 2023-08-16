Dexter Twp Police Report, July 2023

In July, Deputies responded to 171 calls for police service, down from 181 the previous year for a 6% decrease. Total calls for 2023 (Jan-Jul) are 1,173, up from 1,058 for the same period last year for an 11% increase.

Officers conducted 48 traffic stops, down from 85 last year. Twelve citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

Two assaults

Four medical assists

Nine crashes

Eight citizen assists

Four welfare checks

Three mental health

One fraud

Three disorderly conducts

One attempted suicide (adult)

One extortion

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Dexter Twp:

On July 11th, Deputies were dispatched to the 13000 block of Lakeview Drive for a reported assault. Upon arrival, Deputies contacted the victim and several witnesses. The victim said they observed their father arguing with a subject driving over their property. The victim was standing in front of the suspect’s vehicle when the suspect began pulling forward, striking him with the vehicle. Witnesses on the scene confirmed that the suspect’s vehicle struck the victim before the suspect fled. Deputies contacted the suspect, who admitted to being on the property but denied any allegation that they struck the victim with their vehicle. The suspect alleged that they were struck by the victim’s father while seated in their vehicle before leaving. No arrests were made, and charges have been submitted to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

The entire July 2023 police call log can be found at the link below.