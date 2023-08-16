Webster Twp Police Report, July 2023

By Doug Marrin, Editor

During July, Deputies responded to 179 calls for police service, up from 137 calls the previous year for a 31% increase. Total calls for 2023 (Jan-Jul) are 1,053, up from 868 for the same period last year for a 21% increase.

Officers conducted 67 traffic stops, up from 42 last year. Seven citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

Four citizen assists

Five welfare checks

Seven mental health (six calls to the same block address)

Two disorderly conducts

One assault

Three medical assists

Eight crashes

One larceny

One pornography distribution

One B&E

One attempted suicide (adult)

One child neglect

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Webster Twp:

On July 4th, Deputies were dispatched to the 6400 block of North Territorial Road for a larceny complaint. The victim said they hosted a large party a week before and secured their residence to prevent anyone from entering. They allowed a family member inside to use the restroom and discovered two additional subjects inside the residence who did not have permission to be there. The subjects were escorted out of the residence without incident. The following day, the victim discovered several hundred dollars and a jewelry box missing from the residence. The jewelry had previously been appraised and was estimated to be valued at over $100,000. The victim then began receiving emails indicating that their credit cards were attempting to be used to make thousands of dollars in purchases.

Detectives were assigned to further the investigation and have completed search warrants and subpoenas for bank records. The identity of the suspects is known. However, no charges have been filed while the investigation continues.

The entire police call log can be found at the link below.