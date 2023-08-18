City of Dexter Police Report, July 2023

In July, Deputies responded to 297 calls for police service, up from 286 last year for a 4% increase. Total calls for 2023 (Jan-Jul) are 1,736, down from 1,886 for the same period the previous year for an 8% decrease.

Officers conducted 143 traffic stops, down from 159 last year. Fifteen citations were written.

Notable events from the police call log include:

Five assaults

One B&E

Nine larcenies

Four vehicle thefts

Eight crashes

Two medical assists

23 citizen assists

Two welfare checks

Two retail thefts

One fraud

Eight disorderly conducts

One sudden death

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to the City of Dexter:

On July 4th, Deputies were dispatched to the 7600 block of Dan Hoey Road for a neighbor dispute. The caller indicated that their neighbors were banging on the apartment walls and yelling at each other. The caller had asked the residents to quiet down, and the neighbors were now threatening the caller. While en route, the original caller called back to advise that their neighbor was now attempting to kick the apartment door in and then indicated that they had been pepper sprayed. Deputies interviewed all parties involved and advised them to stay separated pending a review of the surveillance video. After clearing the location, the original caller called back, indicating that neighboring residents were stomping on the floor. Deputies returned and, upon further investigation, placed a 48-year-old female resident under arrest. Charges for illegal entry have been authorized by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office, and the case is pending adjudication.

On July 17th, Deputies investigated three separate reports of vehicle thefts. Deputies located one of the vehicles, which had been involved in a crash and abandoned on Bishop Circle W. The other two vehicles were abandoned in the 2200 block of Melbourne Avenue.

Later that afternoon, a citizen reported a group of what appeared to be juveniles attempting to put gas into one of the previously reported stolen vehicles on Melbourne Avenue. As Deputies arrived, five subjects fled on foot but were apprehended by responding Deputies. One of the juveniles had the keys to the previously stolen vehicle. The juvenile was arrested and lodged at the Washtenaw County Juvenile Detention Center on an outstanding pick-up order.

On July 17th, Deputies were dispatched to the 7000 block of Dexter-Ann Arbor Road for retail fraud. The caller indicated that two females had entered the store and taken several bottles of liquor. While reviewing the video, Deputies identified the suspects as individuals they had encountered while investigating the previous vehicle thefts. Charges have been submitted to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

On July 17th and July 18th, Deputies investigated six auto larceny complaints within the city limits. Deputies have not identified a suspect in any of these larcenies.

The entire July police call log can be found at the link below.