Dexter Water Polo Falls to Mason in Overtime

The Dexter boys’ water polo team dropped a heartbreaking 11-10 overtime decision to Mason in the season opener Wednesday night.

The Dreadnaughts started slowly with Mason jumping out to a 2-0 lead, but Otto Krueger put Dexter on the board late in the first to cut the lead to 2-1.

Krueger and Liam MacNeil each would find the net in the second, but Mason held a 5-3 lead at the half.

Dexter came out on fire in the third with MacNeil scoring twice, while Logan Chase, Chance McArtor, and Ben Curtis each scored one to give the Dreadnaughts an 8-6 lead after three.

MacNeil scored early in the fourth to give the Dreads a 9-6 lead, but Mason answered with a pair of goals to cut the lead to 9-8.

Krueger found the net with 1:15 left to make it 10-8, but the Bulldogs scored twice in the final minute to tie the game at 10-10 and send it into overtime.

Mason would pull out the win by finding the net just over a minute into the overtime period to have the Dreadnaughts the loss.

MacNeil led Dexter with four goals and one assist, while Krueger had three goals and two assists. Chase and Curtis each had a goal and assist, McArtor one goal, and Dane Lee one assist. Eric Smaby made 23 saves in net for the Dreadnaughts.