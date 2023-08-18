Dexter Golfers Eighth at Highest Honors Invite

Cover- File Photo

The Dexter girls’ golf team opened its season with a strong eighth place finish out of 20 schools at the Highest Honors Invitational at Huron Meadows Golf Course Monday, August 14.

Dexter finished with a team score of 359 in the meet won by South Lyon with 329.

Coming off a stellar freshman season, sophomore Avery Manning picked up where she left off with a, 18-hole round of 78 to finish fourth overall to lead Dexter.

Sophomore Millie Truesdell followed with a score of 83 and Marissa Genske shot 90.

Eleni Michos finished with 108 and Madison Ohlman 124 for Dexter.