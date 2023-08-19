Billy Mack and the Juke Joint Johnnies Headline Fundraiser at Dexter's “Gordon Hall Days”

The historic charm of Dexter's Gordon Hall will come alive with the tunes of Billy Mack and the Juke Joint Johnnies on Friday, September 8, from 7 to 10 p.m. The event is organized as a fundraiser to support the ongoing restoration of Judge Dexter's iconic home.

Music enthusiasts and history buffs are invited to spend an evening dancing under a grand tent on the Gordon Hall grounds. In addition to electrifying music, attendees can enjoy a variety of refreshments including food, beer, and wine.

Tickets for the event are priced at $75 per person. There's also an exclusive offer: groups of six can secure a table for just $300, allowing them to save $150. Tickets can be ordered online at dexterhistory.org or interested parties can call 734-395-4106 for more details.

The excitement doesn't stop with Friday's performance. Gordon Hall Days will follow on Saturday and Sunday, September 9-10, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. The weekend promises fun for everyone with a myriad of activities. Highlights include live animals, an antique and flea market, diverse crafts, captivating demonstrations, and a special car show on Saturday. Young attendees will be delighted with a range of children's activities.

Historic enthusiasts can also embark on a tour of Gordon Hall and the newly restored milk house, which stands as the only original outbuilding remaining on the property. A must-see attraction will be the Ann Arbor Model Railroad Club's detailed train display.

Refreshments will be available for visitors, with an entry donation of $5 per person or $20 per car. The event will be held at Gordon Hall, located at 8311 Island Lake Rd, Dexter, at the corner of Dexter-Pinckney Rd. For more specific event details, the public is encouraged to visit www.dexterhistory.org.

All the proceeds from the weekend festivities will support the Dexter Area Historical Society, preserving local history and heritage for future generations.