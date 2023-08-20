Dexter Tennis Team Wins Adrian Quad

Photo provided by Jill Boydston

The Dexter tennis team opened its season by winning the Adrian quad Wednesday, August 16.

The Dreadnaughts went 3-0 in six of with flights to take the top spot.

Connor Kniesteadt (two-singles) Alex Gullekson (three-singles) and Oliver Pham (four singles) all won their flights by sweeping through their opponents.

Andrew Boydston and Steven Merz teamed to win one doubles, Cayden Capelli and Gavin Heichel three doubles, and Mason Portice/Santiago Mendez four doubles.