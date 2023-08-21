Pawsitively Pawesome Arise DogFest 2023 Unleashed at Pinckney's Premier Dog Park

The Arise Community Dog Park, located at 11211 Dexter-Pinckney Rd., is all set to host the tail-wagging annual Pinckney DogFest on Saturday, September 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This fur-tastic event invites families, their four-legged pals, and the entire community to unleash their love for all things canine.

For those driving in with their pups, admission is a mere $15 per vehicle. And here's a fetching deal: get a $5 discount with an on-site donation of dog food to the Arise Pet Pantry.

The spotlight will be on K9Star Performances, known for their gravity-defying acts. Spectators can expect a fur-flying show, complete with Frisbee catching, high-speed K9 racing, and record-setting jumps that will have everyone barking in delight.

But that's not the end of the fun. Activities at DogFest are complimentary with admission. From the lure course to dog sprint races, and from peanut butter eating contests to tidbit catching - there's something for every pup. And for those dogs looking to strut their stuff, there's a costume parade and a special rat hunting session in the barn featuring Bear, the national champ.

For the little two-legged attendees, there's the doghouse bounce and a variety of paw-some games. Hungry? The Doggy Cafe is set to cater to all culinary cravings. Additionally, vendors in the Vendor Mall will be handing out free giveaways, so make sure to stop by before they're all snatched up.

Proceeds from the event will go toward sprucing up the Arise Church Community Dog Park and supporting future DogFest events. Attendees are reminded that the church grounds are a smoke and alcohol-free zone. Also, all dogs should be on a 6-foot or shorter leash, and only friendly furballs are allowed. Park rules will be clearly displayed.

For any queries, Sue Kazusky is the go-to person and can be reached at arisedogfest@gmail.com.

A huge bark-out to the event's generous sponsors: Pet Portraits by Sue, Attaboy Dog Training, Countryside VCA Animal Hospital, Mill Pond Animal Hospital, The Royal Canine, Renew Chiropractic, Always Faithful Dog Training of Ann Arbor, Blue Star Service Dogs, Chuck Waggin, Rick Beaudin, Officer Carr with K9 (Koa), and RW Installation. Your support has truly made this event the pick of the litter!

