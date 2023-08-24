Dexter Wins Two of Three to Open Season

The Dexter soccer team got the 2023 campaign off to a fast start by winning two of its first three matches.

The Dreadnaughts opened the season with a tough 1-0 loss to Parma Western last week.

Dexter picked up its first win of the season 2-1 over South Lyon East in the home opener August 17.

Hayden Gaetino led the Dreads with a goal and assist, while JP Assenmacher added one goal.

Dexter made it two straight wins with a 2-1 decision over Haslett.

Vaughn Meyer put Dexter on top by knocking in a pass from Assenmacher at the 28-minute mark of the first half, but Haslett answered three minutes later to tie the game at 1-1.

The Dreads retook the lead when Assenmacher took a pass from Alex Helton about 40 yards out and drove right through the teeth of the Viking’s defense and beat the Haslett goaltender short side for a 2-1 lead.

That is all the Dreadnaughts would need as the Dexter defense and goaltender Sam Renaud did the rest as Dexter held on for the win.

Renaud picked up the win in net for both games for Dexter.