Catch Your First Whiff of Autumn as Dexter Cider Mill Opens Its 137th Year

The Dexter Cider Mill opens today, August 25, autumn’s unofficial opening day.

Sure, the calendar says the first day of fall isn’t yet for another month, but when the aroma of cider and cinnamon donuts tickles your nose, it’s hard not to hear the clack of colorful dried leaves blown across the pavement and feel cooler air on your skin.

That is the magic and charm of Michigan’s cider season, and leading the way is the Dexter Cider Mill, Michigan’s longest contiguous running cider mill, now in its 137th year. The mill is owned and operated by husband/wife team Marty and Nancy Steinhauer.

Nancy Steinhauer

“We are stocked and ready to go,” says Nancy. “It’s a good apple crop this year, and a lot of other things have come together to make this one of our most exciting years.”

With renowned cider and donuts at the core of their operation, the Steinhauers look to add another element or two to the cider mill every year. In addition to the apples, crafted condiments, pastries, and stylish swag, the Steinhauers have added a hard cider tasting room.

The hard cider endeavor is a family affair with Steinhauer's sons, Michael, Collin, and Jacob, spearheading the craft and managing the tasting room.

“The tasting room will be open twelve to four, mostly on just Saturdays,” says Nancy.

Fans of Dexter Cider Mills hard cider will notice a change this year – the cider is in stylish cans instead of amber bottles. The hard cider business has grown so much that the Steinhauers can no longer keep up, burning the midnight oil bottling and labeling the fruity brew. “We had a mobile canning company come in to do the job, explained Nancy. “They're returning to do our last flavor on October 1st.”

Saturdays will be big days at the cider mill with food trucks and other events. The apple pies are back by popular demand (and return of the pie baker). Watch the cider mill’s Facebook page for when the pies are available. They go fast.

A calendar of events will soon be added to the cider mill’s website. Keep an eye out for upcoming events online and on Facebook.

A couple of things to keep in mind upon your visit to the Dexter Cider Mill:

Hours are 8-5, Wed-Sat. The address is 3685 Central St. They only accept cash or check payments, but an ATM is on site. Parking is tight in their lot. But plenty of parking is available within a short distance walk. Refer to the Dexter Cider Mill map at https://www.dextercidermill.com/

to plan ahead.

Photos by Doug Marrin