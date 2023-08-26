Dexter Fire Station Update (8-14-23)

If you’re still following along on Dexter’s fire station, here’s the latest:

At its August 14 meeting, the Dexter City Council voted to use city office property as temporary public service facilities (fire dept. and sheriff’s substation) while new construction occurs at the current fire station at 8180 Main St.

Cunningham-Limp, construction managers for the project, presented four options for a temporary facility:

Cost $475K. Expand and modify Dexter’s DPW facility (located on Central St. next to the railroad tracks) with a 4,900-square-foot addition. This would require a study and validation of an MDOT easement modification. It is expected to take four months to construct upon permitting. Cost $405K. Build a 2,000-square-foot building at DPW and relocate several existing structures. Expected to take four months. Cost $200K. Modify city hall for living quarters, office, and construct a temporary equipment shelter. Expected to take two months. Cost $45K. Modify city hall for office and day use. Equipment would be located at a DAFD substation. Expected to take one month.

Cunningham-Limp advised the council that keeping the current fire station in operation while under construction was impractical, costly, and would delay the structure's completion. The group recommended option three to the council. The council voted 5-2 in favor of option three.

The council then considered the complete demolition of the current station with new building construction versus remodeling the existing structure and constructing an addition.

Cunningham-Limp presented four concepts, with the first two being the renovation of the current facility and the construction of a new addition. Costs for the first two concepts ranged from $8.1 to 12.7 million. Two other ideas were presented that would raze the current fire station and build an entirely new facility. Costs for the two new construction concepts ranged from $9.1 to $ 12.4 million.

Councilmember Semifero sits on the subcommittee working with engineers on the new station. He emphasized that all four plans were concepts with generalized costs. Councilmember Aldag also sits on the subcommittee and noted once the council decides on a direction, work would begin fitting it into the budget.

The council voted 5-2 in favor of proceeding with new construction.

Details of the construction concepts, presentation, and council discussion can be found in the council meeting packet and video of the council meeting, both located on the city’s website.

Photo by Doug Marrin