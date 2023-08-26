Dread Golfers Win Dexter Invitational

Photo from Dexter Women's Golf Instagram

The Dexter girls’ golf team continued its hot start to the season by winning its own Dexter Invitational Friday, August 25 at Hudson Mills Golf Course.

The Dreadnaughts beat out seven other SEC teams and took the top spot in the 12-team tournament with a score of 371. AA Skyline finished right behind with 375.

Dexter placed three golfers in the top six spots to earn the win.

Avery Manning led the way with a third-place finish with a round of 81.

Millie Truesdell was right behind in fourth with 84 and Marissa Genske sixth with a 91. Madison Ohlman wrapped up the top four with a 115.

The Dreadnaughts took a pair of SEC Red matches earlier in the week.

Dexter opened the week by taking down Bedford 188-215.

Manning fired a 40 to lead the Dreads. Truesdell followed with 46 and Genske 47. Sophia Dettling shot 55, Ohlman 62, and Sydney Saenz 63.

Dexter then cruised past Monroe 190-260 Thursday at Hudson Mills.

Truesdell led the way with a 38, followed by Manning with 41. Genske shot 48, Saenz and Dettling each with 63, and Ohlman 64.