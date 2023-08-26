Saline Rolls Over Brighton in Season Opener

It was an impressive opening night for the Saline football team as the Hornets routed a strong Brighton team 42-3 Thursday night.

Both Saline and Brighton were considered highly-ranked teams in the preseason polls, but it was the Hornets that dominated from the start and cruised to the big win.

Saline took the opening drive down the field and found the endzone first when James Rush scored from 15-yards out for a 7-0 lead.

Brighton answered with a field goal with eight seconds left in the first to cut the lead to 7-3, but Saline quickly answered when CJ Carr hit LaDanian Woods on a slant pass and he sprinted 80 yards for a score on the final play of the first for a 14-3 lead.

On the Hornets next possession, Saline converted on 4th

and 11 to keep the drive going and a short time later Carr ran it in himself from five yards out for a 21-3 lead.

Brighton missed a field goal late in the half to keep the score 21-3 at the half.

Saline would begin to pour it on in the third with a one-yard TD run by Isaiah Harris for a 28-3 lead.

Rush found the endzone from eight yards out for his second score of the night and Zain Issa wrapped up the scoring with a five-yard touchdown run.

The Hornets outgained Brighton 427-196 in total yards, including 286-106 through the air.

Saline will host Dexter in a key SEC Red showdown in the home opener Friday night.