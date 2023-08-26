Dexter Rally Falls Short in Season Opener

The Dexter football team could not overcome a slow start as the Dreadnaughts fell to Livonia Franklin 33-27 in the season opener Friday night.

The Dreadnaughts had lost the majority of its offense, so a slow start was expected, and Livonia Franklin capitalized and jumped out to a 27-0 first-half lead.

Dexter got things going late in the first half thanks to a 65-yard pass from Cooper Arnedt to Ronny Johnson to move the ball into Franklin territory.

A couple of plays later Arendt hit Cole Novara with a 10-yard scoring pass. Grant Goodrich ran in the two-point conversion and Dexter cut the lead to 27-8 at halftime.

Franklin would add another score to start the third for a 33-8 lead, but the late first-half score gave the Dreads offense the spark it needed.

Johnson ran one in from three yards out to make it 33-14 after three.

Arnedt then connected with Novara for a score for the second time to cut the lead to 33-20 with eight minutes left.

Dexter continued its rally when Arnedt hit Goodrich with 23-yard scoring pass to cut the lead to 4:37 left.

The Dexter defense came up with its biggest stop of the night on the next series and forced a three-and-out.

With a chance to take the lead, Dexter fumbled on the first play of the drive and Franklin recovered and it would be the Dreads last chance as Franklin held on for the win.

Arnedt finished his first start as Dexter quarterback 18-26 for 268 yards and three TD’s.

Johnson rushed for 105 yards on 12 attempts and a score and caught four passes for 97 yards.

Goordrich passed for 14 yards, rushed for 17, and caught the 23-yard TD. Novara caught five passes for 60 yards and two scores, Gabe Rychener caught six passes for 62 yards, and Jaiden Juback two passes for 26 yards.

The Dreads will have another tough challenge Friday night when they travel to Saline for a key SEC Red showdown with the Hornets in the league opener.

