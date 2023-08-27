Dexter Field Hockey Blanks Saline

The Dexter field hockey team opened its season with a pair of wins, including a 3-0 shutout of Saline in a non-league contest Wednesday night.

Analisa Ledbetter and Audrey Owen-Smith combined to stop four shots in net for the shutout for the Dreads.

Aiden Weinmann put Dexter on the board first with a first-period goal and the lead grew to 2-0 in the second with an unassisted goal by Claire Dubuque.

The Dreads defense kept it that way until the fourth when Dubuque netted her second of the game for a 3-0 final.

Maddie Rokke-Smith and Marissa Skinner each recorded assists in the match.

The Dreadnaughts opened the season by holding on to a tough 3-2 win over Novi in the season opener.

Novi took an early 1-0 lead in the first, but All St. Amour and Weinmann scored in the second to give the Dreads a 2-1 lead at the half.

St. Amour found the net for the second time in the third to extend the Dexter lead to 3-1.

Novi tallied a goal in the fourth to cut the lead to 3-2, but the Dreads would hold on for the win.

Ledbetter and Owen-Smith combined for three saves in net for the win for Dexter, while Bailey Krueger dished out two assists.

Photos by Dawn McCann



