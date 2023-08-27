Dexter Cross Country Teams Run at Lamplighter Invite

The Dexter cross country team opened their season at the fun Lamplighter Invitational in Livonia Friday, August 18, and came away with some strong finishes in the event that was run under the lights with loud music blaring and food trucks lining the course.

The event is meant for a fun start to the season with the top 20 individuals earning medals.

The girl's race kicked off at 10:30 PM and the Dreads finished fifth in the hypothetical team scoring.

Alena Blumberg led the way for the Dreadnaughts by earning a medal with a 16th-place finish out of 189 runners in 19:30.4.

Addison Bruckman finished in 20:15.5 to finish 29th

and Annabel Ohaver 44th in 20:47.5.

Kate Varitek placed 57th in 21:06.2 and freshman Kodie Snyder rounded out the top five with a 64th-place finish in 21:09.6. Olivia Shaieb was 73rd in 21:30.7 and Hannah Sisson right behind in 74th in 21:32.7. Hannah Bougher finished 97th in 21:51.7, Ella Mitchell 110th in 22:11.3, and Addison Streetman 116th

in 22:16.6.

The boys also finished fifth in their race which started at 11:00 PM.

Brandon Anderson earned a medal by leading the Dreads with a sixth-place finish out of 144 runners in 16:01.4.

Caleb Snyder just missed a medal with a 21st-place finish in 16:39.7 and Julian Linebaugh was 36th in 17:20.3.

Scott Smith was 50th in 17:34.4 and Cole Doty 63rd

in 17:59.3 to round out the top five for the Dreads.

Jack McCalla finished 71st in 18:10.3, Andrew Gafford 75th in 18:15.5, Charlie Munson 89th in 18:48.5, Elijah Smith 90th in 18:49.6, and Sam Gibson 100th in 19:15.8.