Dexter Volleyball Opens Strong at Hartland

The Dexter volleyball team had a strong opening weekend with a runner-up finish at the Hartland Invitational August 19.

The Dreadnaughts went 3-1-1 on the day with wins over Carmen Ainsworth 25-7, 25-12, Freeland 25-17, 25-18, and a split with 25-18, 22-25 in pool play.

Dexter matched up with South Lyon again in the semifinals and this time beat the Lions 25-20, 26-24 to advance to the championship match against host Hartland.

Hartland took the opening set 25-18, but Dexter bounced back to win the second 25-20 to set up a deciding third set for the title. Hartland would take the third 15-9 to win the title.

Tia Schultz had a big day for the Dreadnaughts with 27 kills, 10 digs, seven blocks, and six aces.

Lily Burns was strong with 25 kills, 17 digs, seven aces, and two blocks, while Ali Parachek had 21 kills, eight blocks, and six aces.

Avery O’Clair had 14 kills, 11 digs, and six assists, while Lana Burns dished out 57 assists, 10 kills, nine digs, and four aces. Chloe Burns had 17 assists and three aces, Selena Hochendoner four kills, Tessa Boomhour six blocks and four kills, Annamarie Myint 22 digs, and Alex Brassow 10 digs.

Dexter will host a home quad Thursday at 5:00 PM.