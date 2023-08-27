Dexter Water Polo Wins One of Three at Walled Lake

The Dexter water polo team went 1-2 at the Walled Lake tournament last weekend.

The Dreadnaughts fell to a strong Birmingham Seaholm team 20-5 to open the weekend.

Otto Krueger and Liam MacNeil picked up two goals each, while Ben Curtis scored one. Curtis added two assists, while Krueger and Curtis had one each. Eric Smaby made 11 saves in net and had an assist.

The Dreads then fell to East Kentwood 9-4.

Curtis led the team with a pair of goals, while MacNeil and Ethan Vince had one each. Krueger, Vince, and MacNeil had one assist each. Smaby made 11 saves in net for the Dreads.

Dexter wrapped up the day by taking down Troy 15-9.

MacNeil had a big game with seven goals and four assists to lead the Dreads. Krueger added three goals, while Dima Griffith, Vince, Chance McArtor, Curtis, and Ben Alekseev had one goal each. Krueger had four assists, while Griffith, Vince, Jude Smith, and Alekseev each had one assist. Smaby made 10 saves in net for Dexter.

Smaby was named the MWPA District 4 Player of the Week for recording 55 saves, three assists, and three steals on the week.