Plans for New B2B Trailhead in Dexter on the Horizon

The pending construction of the Dexter-Chelsea B2B connector is sparking public interest and commentary about the need for a dedicated trailhead in Dexter. Michelle Aniol, the Dexter Community Development Manager, reported on the matter to the Dexter City Council at its meeting on August 28th, highlighting prior and ongoing planning efforts.

Aniol revealed that the planned trailhead is slated to be located where Grand Street dead-ends at Mill Creek Park.

"The area between 3045 Broad Street and the Cemetery, and between Broad Street and Mill Creek Park, is Grand Street. It just hasn't been improved in the same manner as the rest of Grand Street," Aniol explained. The trailhead will complement the redevelopment of the 3045 Broad Street site, a high-density mixed-use development that has been a top priority for the Dexter Downtown Development Authority (DDA) and the City.

The open lot at 3045 Broad St. is the site for a proposed mixed-use development by Common Sail Investment Group.

According to the report, the trailhead area is expected to feature public parking (both on-street and public off-street), sidewalks, street trees, lighting, and other streetscape elements.

Aniol’s report highlighted several key documents outlining the city’s ongoing planning endeavors regarding the trailhead:

2021-2026 Parks and Recreation Master Plan : Page 68 outlines the City's enthusiasm to embark on phase 3 of the Mill Creek Park project, which includes a trailhead at Grand St.

: Page 68 outlines the City's enthusiasm to embark on phase 3 of the Mill Creek Park project, which includes a trailhead at Grand St. Mill Creek Park Recreation Master Plan : Pages 22, 24, 42, and 43 identify the project's boundary, access points, non-motorized shared-use path, and trailhead parking locations. The plan ranked trailhead parking as the third priority regarding design features.

: Pages 22, 24, 42, and 43 identify the project's boundary, access points, non-motorized shared-use path, and trailhead parking locations. The plan ranked trailhead parking as the third priority regarding design features. 2019 City of Dexter Master Plan : Focuses on meeting current and future community needs for parks, greenways, trails, and recreation.

: Focuses on meeting current and future community needs for parks, greenways, trails, and recreation. Capital Improvements Plan 2023-2028 : Includes a high-priority redevelopment project at 3045 Broad Street, along with enhancements to Mill Creek Park, including trailhead facilities.

: Includes a high-priority redevelopment project at 3045 Broad Street, along with enhancements to Mill Creek Park, including trailhead facilities. 3045 Broad St. Redevelopment RFP (Request for Proposal): Issued in 2021, the RFP emphasized the importance of designing pedestrian and bicycle linkages to Mill Creek Park.

Washtenaw County Parks, in conjunction with the Huron Waterloo Pathways Initiative, has proposed installing a kiosk at the end of Grand Street in Mill Creek Park, serving as a significant trailhead feature.

Specific planning and design of the trailhead are expected to evolve as plans for the Dexter-Chelsea B2B Trail connector and 3045 Broad St. development crystalize.

