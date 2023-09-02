Dexter Swim and Dive Opens with Pair of Wins

The Dexter girls’ swim and dive team opened its season with a pair of wins at a home tri-meet.

For the first time in four years, the Dreadnaughts were without a pair of All-State dives on the board with the graduation of four-time state champion and four-time all-stater Vivian Kinnard.

Even without the divers, the Dreads swimmers came up big with three D2 state qualifying times and defeated Milan 100-86 and Chelsea 118-68.

The Dreads appear to have a new star in the pool in freshman Kayce McAllister who was part of three state-qualifying times and three victories.

McAllister won the 50 free and 100 back with state-cut times and was part of the winning 200 medley team that swam and state-cut time, along with Harper Brown, Delaney Parker, and Emma Bishop.

Parker was also victorious in two more events with victories in the 200 IM and the 100 breast for the Dreads.

Rebekah Morillo and Bishop finished one-two in the 500 free for Dexter.

Isabel Martinez was third in the 200 free and third in the 100 fly. She was also part of the 200 free relay that finished second along with Madelyn McClellan, Sydney Collins, and Brown, and the 400 free relay that was second with McAllister, Bishop, and Parker.

Bella Larson was third in diving, and McClellan third in the 100 free.

Photos by Dawn McCann