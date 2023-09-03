Dexter Field Hockey Remains Undefeated on Season

The Dexter field hockey team improved to 3-0-1 on the season after a win and a draw in SEC play last week.

The Dreadnaughts opened the week with a 6-1 pasting of Pinckney Monday night.

Dexter jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead with goals by Maddie Rokke-Smith, Emily-Kate Covert, Olivia Croftchick, and Addison Zogaib.

The lead would grow to 6-0 in the third with Rokke-Smith getting her second goal of the night and Aiden Weinmann finding the net for the Dreads.

Pinckney would get on the board in the fourth to make the final 6-1.

Analisa Ledbetter and Audrey Owen-Smith combined for two saves in net for the Dreads.

Weinmann, Zogaib, and Marissa Skinner picked up assists for Dexter.

The Dreadnaughts battled to a 3-3 tie with Ann Arbor Skyline Wednesday night.

The teams were tied 1-1 after the first thanks to a Dreadnaught goal by Claire Dubuque.

Weinmann scored in the second for Dexter, but Skyline would find the net twice to take a 3-2 lead into the half.

Neither team scored in the third, but the Dreads would tie it in the fourth with a goal by Daphne Grant with an assist to Weinmann to make the final 3-3.

Alli St. Amour and Brooke Alexander picked up assists for the Dreads, while Owen-Smith and Ledbetter combined for nine saves in net for Dexter.