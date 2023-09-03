Dexter Cross Country Teams Compete at Milford Invite

The Dexter cross country teams competed at the Milford Invitational and had strong finishes for both squads.

The girls finished third out of 16 and the boys sixth out of 21 teams in the race that was run with a Fox and the Hound format where freshman started the race, a minute later the JV would start, and two minutes later the varsity squad would leave the gate. The final times would then be combined for the results.

The Dexter girls finished with 150 points in the race that was won by Davison with 119.

Alena Blumberg led Dexter with a tenth-place finish out of 236 runners with a time of 20:43.3.

Annabel O’Haver was 18th in 21:29.6 and Hannah Bougher 35th in 21:29.6. Addison Bruckman was 42nd in 21:17.1 and Kate Varitek rounded out the top five in 45th with a time of 22:21.9.

Olivia Schaieb was 52nd in 22:47.7 and Ella Mitchell 58th in 23:00. Abigail Dobry was 61st in 23:01.2, Kodie Snyder 64th in 23:02.7, and Addison Streetman 65th in 23:05.

Hannah Sisson was 72nd in 23:15.7, Jillian Lower 88th in 23:57.4, Anna Smith 92nd in 24:04.2, Avery Hoeft 112th in 24:53.4, Mae Barbaro 145th in 26:27, Stella Niemi 160th in 27:30,9, Emily Hosman 170th in 28:09.2, Eliza Bigelow 176th in 28L51.7, Madison Bray 187th in 30:06.9, Reagan Goldstein 201st in 31:17, Kaitlyn Darby 206th

in 31:45.6, and Ella Smith 228th in 35:50.6.

The boys finished with 200 points in the race won by Clarkston with 81.

Brandon Anderson finished seventh to pace the Dreads out of 389 runners with a time of 16:48.7.

Caleb Snyder was 36th in 18:07.9, Elijah Smith 41st

in 18:16, Andrew Gafford 52nd in 18:29, and Cole Doty 65th

in 18:42, to round out the top five for Dexter.

Jack McCalla placed 73rd in 18:50.9, Landon Whitehead 90th in 19:20, Will Kletzka 91st in 19:20.7, Charlie Munson 125th in 19:52.2, and Luke Dudash 141st in 20:10.3.

Dexter had 39 runners compete in the boys race.

Coen Hill was 166th in 20:40.9, Yuma Tsuvouchi 173rd in 20:49, Matthew Casavant 176th in 20:53.3, Carter Hill 177th in 20:54.4, Nicholas Hoffman 184th in 21:04.3, Bryce Bales 215th in 21:40.8, Aidan Petik 216th in 21:41.5, Blake Cabble 230th in 21:57.9, Hudson McCleskey 232nd

in 21:58.7 Kasen Salazar 240th in 22:10.9, Layten Brinley 244th

in 22:14.3, James Minelli 256th in 22:31.7, Jason Biggs 256th

in 22:33.7, Quentin McRae 270th in 22:55.6, Levi Whitehead 272nd

in 22:56.4, Will Weiszhaar 274th in 23:01.4, Marty Watson 276th

in 23:03.9, Bennett Thomas 283rd in 23:13.4, Chris Coffer 294th

in 23:32.2, Alex Watson 298th in 23:37.9, Kellin Teddy 311th

in 23:58.9, Marcus Silva 314th in 24:12.3, Charlie Lutz 318th

in 24:25.9, Xavier Reyes 327th in 24:58.2, Lacob Gilbert 352md in 26:26.1, Braylon Jensen 357th in 26:44.2, Hudson Sutter 372nd

in 29:24.2, Max Francis 377th in 30:50.7, and Dominic Berkholz 389th

in 36:48.9.