Red-Hot Dexter Golfers Roll Past Pinckney
Photo from Dexter girls' golf Instagram
The Dexter girls’ golf team continued its scorching early season start as the Dreadnaughts rolled past Pinckney 164-186 at Timber Trace Golf Course last week.
Avery Manning shot an even par 36 to lead the Dreadnaughts.
Marissa Genske was not far behind with a two-over 38 and Millie Truesdell shot 40.
Eleni Michos finished with 50, while Sophia Dettling and Madison Ohlman each shot 51.
The Dreadnaughts then earned a second-place finish at the North Star Bank Invite at Huron Meadows Golf Course Thursday.
Dexter finished with a round of 337 to finish behind Plymouth with 327.
Dexter had three girls earn top 10 finishes with four Dreadnaughts shooting personal best 18-hole rounds.
Manning tied for second with a two-over par 74 to lead the way for Dexter.
Truesdell shot a 79 and Genske 83, while Michos and Dettling each shot 101 for the Dreadnaughts.