Red-Hot Dexter Golfers Roll Past Pinckney

Photo from Dexter girls' golf Instagram

The Dexter girls’ golf team continued its scorching early season start as the Dreadnaughts rolled past Pinckney 164-186 at Timber Trace Golf Course last week.

Avery Manning shot an even par 36 to lead the Dreadnaughts.

Marissa Genske was not far behind with a two-over 38 and Millie Truesdell shot 40.

Eleni Michos finished with 50, while Sophia Dettling and Madison Ohlman each shot 51.

The Dreadnaughts then earned a second-place finish at the North Star Bank Invite at Huron Meadows Golf Course Thursday.

Dexter finished with a round of 337 to finish behind Plymouth with 327.

Dexter had three girls earn top 10 finishes with four Dreadnaughts shooting personal best 18-hole rounds.

Manning tied for second with a two-over par 74 to lead the way for Dexter.

Truesdell shot a 79 and Genske 83, while Michos and Dettling each shot 101 for the Dreadnaughts.