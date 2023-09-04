Dexter Tennis Rolls Over SMCC

The Dexter tennis team had one of its strongest showings of the season last week by blanking Monroe St. Mary’s Catholic Central 7-0.

While the 7-0 sweep was an accomplishment in itself, the most impressive thing about the win is the Dreadnaughts lost just two games in the seven wins.

Picking up 6-0, 6-0 wins were Andrew Guinta and Connor Kniesteadt at one and two singles, and the doubles teams of Andrew Boydston/Steven Merz, Cayden Capelli/Gavin Heichel, and Mason Portice/Santiago Mendez at one, three, and four doubles.

Drew Wetzel at three singles and the two doubles team of Oliver Pham and Nolan Lemke picked up 6-0, 6-1 wins for the Dreads.