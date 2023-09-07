Dexter Volleyball Sweeps Pair of Quads

The hot start to the season continued for the Dexter volleyball team as the Dreadnaughts swept a pair of quads over the past week.

The Dreads hosted a home quad and defeated Dearborn 25-11, 25-12, South Lyon 25-13, 25-14, and St. Catherine of Wixom 25-10, 25-20.

Ali Parachek had a big night with 14 kills, seven blocks, five digs, and three aces to lead the Dreadnaughts.

Tessa Boomhour was a force at the net with nine kills and nine blocks, while Tia Schultz had 14 kills, ten digs, three aces, and one block.

Avery O'Clair chipped in with 16 digs, five kills, four blocks, and eight aces; Lily Burns seven digs and four kills, Lana Burns 16 assists, three aces, and two kills, Annemarie Myint four digs and two aces, and Selena Hochendoner three kills, two aces, one block, and one dig.

Dexter then swept a quad at Tecumseh, defeating Dearborn 25-10, 25-14, Stockbridge 25-21, 25-21, and rallied to beat Tecumseh in three sets 17-25, 25-21, 15-11.

Parachek had another big night with 16 kills, three aces, five blocks, and eight digs.

Schultz recorded 13 kills eight blocks, and eight digs, while Lily Burns had 10 kills, two aces, six digs, and one assist.

Chloe Burns dished out a team high 32 assists on the night while adding eight digs and one block. Lana Burns added seven kills, eight digs, and 17 assists, while Myint had 12 digs and five aces. Hochendoner had four kills, five aces, and six digs, Alex Brassow seven kills and nine digs, O'Clair five kills and 11 digs, and Dunham six digs for the Dreadnaughts.

Dexter improved to 9-1-1 overall on the season.

Photos by Dawn McCann



