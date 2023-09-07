Coming soon: Dexter Township's annual clean-up day

Get ready. Clean up day is coming to Dexter Township in mid-October

The annual clean-up day is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct.14, at 6880 Dexter-Pinckney Road, in the parking lot at Dexter Township Hall. There’s a suggested donation of $5 per vehicle.

The items accepted include:

Scrap metal: refrigerators, stoves/ovens, car batteries, A/C units, Lawn equipment, Washers/Dryers.

Electronic Waste: Computers, cell phones, printers, televisions.

Tires: Maximum of six tires per car and they must be off the wheel rims. The tire disposal is partly funded by an EGLE Scrap Tire Cleanup Grant.

Styrofoam will be accepted and there will be document shredding available.

Under the not accepted items are: household trash, toxic materials, construction waste, glass, cardboard and plastic.

As a note to resident, the large recycling bins in the parking lot will be removed the day before clean-up day. They are expected to return either late on that Saturday or Sunday the 15th for residents to use.

These clean-up days have proven to be successful in the past for the township. From the many drop-offs to the volunteer help, the township’s clean-up days have kept thousands of pounds of material out of landfills.

For additional information, or to volunteer, email info@dextertownship.org.