New in Scio Township: A holistic approach to podiatry

With her new practice now in place and ready to serve, Dr. Kathryn Zweck is excited to be offering her podiatry services to the community she now calls home.

Now part of the Contemporary Foot & Ankle Podiatry and Wellness Clinics, Dr. Zweck is the new podiatrist at the clinic at 4335 Jackson Road in Scio Township/Ann Arbor as well as at the clinic in Jackson, at 100 S. Cooper. She’s excited and looking forward to helping people of all ages in Washtenaw and Jackson counties get personalized care for common and complex foot and ankle disorders or injuries.

Her private practice as a podiatrist treats a range and variety issues; from kids with flat feet and ingrown toe nails to adults with broken ankles and diabetic wounds, and many other things. She is a board qualified podiatrist in the American Academy of Foot and Ankle Surgeons.

A native from the Chicago-land area, she attended undergrad at the University of Illinois and completed her medical school training at Dr. William M. Scholl school of podiatric medicine in North Chicago. After medical school, she completed a prestigious residency program in Texas.

Then when it came time to set up her own practice and establish a home with her family, she and her husband looked back to see forward.

“My husband and I knew that we wanted to get back to the Midwest to raise our family so we were looking at Michigan,” she said. “After visiting the Ann Arbor area we fell in love and could picture setting down and planting roots to call this area home.”

They now call Dexter home.

In taking a closer look at the practice, the Sun Times News (STN) asked what makes her unique.

Let’s start with she’s a woman-owned business who believes in a holistic approach to treating patients.

“My first solution to a health problem is not surgery,” she said. “I always like to exhaust all conservative treatment options prior to going into the operating room, and treat the body as a whole.”

Although it should be noted, she did complete a 3-year surgical residency, so if the problem does require a procedure, she’s ready to do so.

Another unique thing about her practice is that also likes to spend time with her patients, “keeping my schedule lighter than my peers and industry standards for time to answer all questions or just to get to know my patients individually.”

STN asked her what she would like the community to know.

“Feet are so important!” she said. “They get us to where we want to go and achy toes can make any activity miserable. I'll help in any way I can. Also prevention is the best medicine, so if there is any inkling of concern, it’s better to get ahead of problems then to be treating them when they're bad.”

For more information, go to https://www.contemporaryfootandankle.com/

or call them at 734-389-7366.