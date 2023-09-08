Dexter Clips Chelsea in Battle of Field Hockey Unbeatens

In a battle of MHSFHA unbeatens, it was Dexter that came out on top in a 4-0 win over Chelsea Wednesday night.

Chelsea entered the game with a 4-0-1 record, while the Dreadnaughts were 3-0-1 heading into the battle.

Dexter started fast with a goal by Claire Dubuque at the eight-minute mark of the first period.

Chelsea peppered the Dexter net with 12 shots, but the Dreadnaughts goaltenders Audrey Owen-Smith and Analisa Ledbetter stopped every shot they faced on the night.

The Dexter lead grew to 2-0 in the second when Marissa Skinner found the net for the Dreads and a short time later Maddie Rokke-Smith knocked one hi for a 3-0 Dexter lead at the half.

It remained 3-0 until the fourth when Rokke-Smith scored her second of the game to make it a 4-0 final.

Aiden Weinmann, Addison Zogaib, and Bailey Krueger picked up assists for the Dreadnaughts.

Elizabeth Lane stopped eight shots in net for the Bulldogs.