Dexter Senior Center Launches Search for New Director Ahead of Facility Relocation

The Dexter Senior Center Board of Trustees has officially launched a comprehensive hunt for a new Director to helm its operations, particularly focusing on the anticipated move to a brand-new, multigenerational facility.

Jim Carson, the Board President, announced today that a dedicated committee, composed of both Board and Center members, will oversee the process. "The Director plays a crucial role in serving our members, managing our resources, and guiding our strategies for the future, especially as we transition to our new facility," said Carson.

In its efforts to source the best candidate, the Center has joined hands with The Andrews Group, a local consulting and executive recruitment agency specializing in the nonprofit sector. Karen Andrews, the Managing Director at The Andrews Group, will personally steer the search process.

Established in 1971, the Dexter Senior Center has provided support and activities for seniors in the greater Dexter community. Notably, it was one of the first institutions in Washtenaw County to provide hot lunches and the indispensable Meals on Wheels service to its homebound members, five days a week. The Center’s forthcoming move is backed by substantial fiscal support from the state of Michigan.

The new Director will be at the forefront, supervising a team of four and managing an Operations budget nearing $360,000. Their scope will encompass membership handling, overseeing non-dues revenues programs, and fundraising endeavors. Moreover, they will be instrumental in moving towards the strategic goals set by the Center's Board and executing Board-approved programs and activities.

The Search Committee has set a specific criterion for potential candidates. They are on the lookout for individuals deeply rooted in the community, possessing a stellar track record of leadership, efficient relationship management, and a knack for steering community-focused organizations to greater heights. An advanced degree, or its equivalent in terms of experience, is seen as a strong asset.

Interested candidates can get a comprehensive insight into the Director’s role and submit their applications to https://karenandrewsgroup.applicantpool.com/jobs/1019457-141356.html

