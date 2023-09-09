Dexter Gets Much Needed Win Over Bedford

It is hard to say a team faces a must-win situation in the third game of the season, but Dexter had that Friday night when they hosted Bedford.

Despite the 0-2 start against a pair of strong opponents, the Dreadnaughts came out and left no doubt as they rolled to an impressive 44-0 win over the Mules.

It was a slow start to the game with Dexter taking a 3-0 lead with a 28-yard field goal by Trey Kuhr in the first quarter.

The Dreadnaughts would come to life in the second, exploding for four touchdowns to take a commanding 31-0 lead at halftime.

Ronny Johnson started things off with a 24-yard TD run and the Dreads followed with a 49-yard scoring pass from, Cooper Arnedt to Cole Novara.

The lead grew to 24-0 when Novara returned a punt 82 yards for a score. Johnson ran one in from four yards out to give Dexter a 31-0 halftime lead.

The third quarter saw Arnedt hit Jaiden Juback with a 30-yard touchdown pass and the Dreads would wrap up the scoring in the fourth when Mason McAllister tossed an 18-yard TD pass to Dylan Darby for the 44-0 final.

Arnedt finished 9 of 18 passing for 173 yards and two touchdowns.

Johnson had another big night on the ground with 150 yards and two scores on 19 carries. Jack Votaw rushed for 19 yards and McAllister had one run for 18 yards.

Novara caught six passes for 110 yards and a score, while Juback caught two passes for 54 yards and a TD. Darby caught the one 18-yard TD pass and Noah Fernando caught one pass for nine yards.

Dexter will travel to Ann Arbor Pioneer Thursday night for an SEC Red matchup.