Dexter Women’s Swim and Dive Moves to 3-0 with win over Huron

Information provided by Andrew Parker

The Dexter Women’s Swim and Dive team traveled to Huron for their first away meet of the year and came home with an SEC Red win by the score of 104-82. With several days of their back-to-school schedule under their belt, the Dreadnaughts fought hard through the exhaustion of the first week back.

Dexter’s 200 Medley Relay team of Harper Brown, Delaney Parker, Diem Lee, and Kayce McCallister started the night with a win in the 200 Medley Relay.

Freshman Isabel Martinez followed that with a win of her own in the 200 Free while Emma Bishop and Grace McClellan finished third and fourth.

McCallister finished second in the 200 IM, and Rebekah Murillo was third.

Parker won the 50 Free and Sydney Collins, Taylor Onsted, and Lee finished 3-5.

Bella Larson took the top spot in diving while Rose Steck and Ellie Saah took 4-5.

Parker and Brown were first and second in the 100 Fly, which was followed up by McCallister and Bishop taking first and second in the 100 Free.

Murillo, Martinez, and McClellan secured the top three places in the 500 Free.

The 200 Free Relay team of Bishop, Martinez, Parker, and Collins finished second.

Brown took second in the 100 back while Lee and Annie Ralls were third and fourth in the 100 Breast.

Dexter’s 400 Free Relay of McCallister, Bishop, Martinez, and Brown finished the meet with a victory for Dexter.

Coach Murphy Hansen was happy with the team’s performance: “I’m always proud of our team for the way they swim. However, after this meet, I was incredibly proud to see how they came together to support one another as they tried new events, had some tough swims, and have navigated this new season as our training ramps up. The support they provide for one another is both heartwarming and inspiring.”