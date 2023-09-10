Dexter Water Polo Falls to Walled Lake

The Dexter water polo team came up just short in a 12-8 loss to Walled Lake last week.

The game was close throughout, but Walled Lake broke open a close game with a 4-1 run in the final period to pull away for the win.

Walled Lake took a 3-1 lead after one and the two-goal lead held at halftime as the Dreadnaughts trailed 6-4 at the break.

Dexter cut the lead to one in the third by outscoring Walled Lake 3-2 to make it 8-7 heading to the final period, but Walled Lake would pull away for the win.

Liam MacNeil led Dexter with five goals on the night.

Ethan Vance scored twice and Dane Lee once for the Dreads. Otto Krueger dished out four assists, while MacNeil and Lee had one each. Eric Smaby made 11 saves in net for the Dreadnaughts.