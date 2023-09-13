Dexter teachers and administrators getting raises in new contracts

Dexter Community Schools (DCS) has updated contracts with the unions representing the teachers and administrators.

At their Sept. 11 meeting, the DCS Board of Education ratified successor agreements with the Dexter Education Association (DEA) and Dexter Administrator Association (DAA). The associations ratified the agreements the week before the school board meeting.

Both successor collective bargaining agreements included a financial re-opener for the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 school years.

For the 2023-2024 school year, the DEA agreement states steps will be given and base salaries will increase by 2 percent.

In the DAA agreement, the base salaries will increase by 2 percent for 2023-2024 school year. In addition, the agreement states the 2022–2023 1 percent off schedule payment will be permanently added to all levels to reflect the increase given to DEA. Also, the DAA agreement states a stipend for work on the weekends and holidays will be given to all DAA members and it includes a stipend for work on the weekends and holidays, elimination of level A and board paid tax deferred annuity based on longevity.

The Sun Times News reached out to the DEA for comment.

Here’s a statement from the DEA’s lead negotiators, Matt Deloria and Lauren Straub:

“The new agreement consists of a 2 percent on-schedule raise for all DEA staff. Although there is always more to tackle, DEA bargainers were appreciative of the board's willingness to address educators' needs with a fair on-schedule raise. Based on both the tentative agreement vote and anecdotal feedback, DEA members supported the TA (tentative agreement) overwhelmingly.”